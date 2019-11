The Kentucky men’s basketball team (3-1) returns to the floor on Friday night when the Wildcats take on Mount St. Mary’s (1-4) at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock on the SEC Network.

We will be live from Rupp bringing you updates, scores and commentary. Follow the dedicated Twitter feed below. Send your questions and comments on Twitter to @johnclayiv.

