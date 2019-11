After Friday night’s 82-62 win over Mount St. Mary’s, Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena for its second game of the weekend when the basketball Cats meet Lamar at 6 p.m. Sunday. The SEC Network has the telecast.

We will be bringing you scores, stats, updates and analysis from Rupp. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed below. Send your Twitter questions to @johnclayiv.

