Podcast: What the Kentucky-Louisville football rivalry looks like this year

After a busy weekend for Kentucky football and basketball, the football Cats prepare for the annual Governor’s Cup showdown on Saturday with Louisville at Kroger Field.

Fellow Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story joined me to setup the matchup, discuss the coaching jobs done by UK’s Mark Stoops and U of L’s Scott Satterfield, and reveal one of the rivalry’s quirks. We also talk about the basketball Cats wins over Mount St. Mary’s on Friday and Lamar on Sunday. Big question: Is Nick Richards for real this time?

