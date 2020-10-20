Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Pro Football Focus analyst on Kentucky and SEC trends

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Seth Galina, senior college football analyst for Pro Football Focus, joined Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about how PFF does its grading, what he thinks of Kentucky and his thoughts on SEC football so far in this 2020 season.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service