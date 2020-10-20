The John Clay Podcast: Pro Football Focus analyst on Kentucky and SEC trends

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Seth Galina, senior college football analyst for Pro Football Focus, joined Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about how PFF does its grading, what he thinks of Kentucky and his thoughts on SEC football so far in this 2020 season.