Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball’s good news

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky basketball received good news on a pair of fronts this week. Transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin were both granted eligibility waivers to play for the Wildcats in 2020-21. And heralded prospect Skyy Clark committed to the Cats for 2022. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com basketball recruiting reporter Ben Roberts joined sports columnist John Clay to talk about the developments and other UK recruiting news.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service