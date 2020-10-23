The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball’s good news

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky basketball received good news on a pair of fronts this week. Transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin were both granted eligibility waivers to play for the Wildcats in 2020-21. And heralded prospect Skyy Clark committed to the Cats for 2022. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com basketball recruiting reporter Ben Roberts joined sports columnist John Clay to talk about the developments and other UK recruiting news.