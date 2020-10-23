The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball’s good news

Kentucky basketball received good news on a pair of fronts this week. Transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin were both granted eligibility waivers to play for the Wildcats in 2020-21. And heralded prospect Skyy Clark committed to the Cats for 2022. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com basketball recruiting reporter Ben Roberts joined sports columnist John Clay to talk about the developments and other UK recruiting news.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.Support my work with a digital subscription
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts.Support my work with a digital subscription
Comments