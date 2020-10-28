The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats (2-3) play host to the Georgia Bulldogs (3-1) in an SEC football game on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Kroger Field. Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader talk to Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay about the matchup.