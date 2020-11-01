The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss to Georgia

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to 2-4 heading into their bye week after a 14-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay discuss the loss and where UK sits with four games left in the regular season. Also, John lets Mark take a victory lap over the Dodgers winning the World Series.