The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s loss to Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to 2-4 heading into their bye week after a 14-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay discuss the loss and where UK sits with four games left in the regular season. Also, John lets Mark take a victory lap over the Dodgers winning the World Series.

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
