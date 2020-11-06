College football on television this weekend (Nov. 6-7)

With the Mid-American finally starting play on Wednesday, the Pac-12 completes the college football field when its 2020 scheduled finally gets underway on Saturday.

And it does so with a 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET start between No. 20 USC and Arizona State in Los Angeles. UCLA plays Colorado at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2; Stanford is at Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. And Washington State plays Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Two Pac-12 games were canceled on the first weekend. Arizona-Utah and Washington-California have both been postponed.

The SEC’s best game on Saturday features No. 5 versus No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. on CBD. Coming off a 14-3 win over Kentucky, Georgia is 4-1. Florida is 3-1 after a 41-17 win over Missouri.

The best primetime matchup has No. 1 Clemson, again without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, taking on No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend. NBC has the 7:30 p.m. telecast.

As for other matchups between ranked teams, No. 9 BYU is at No. 21 Boise State at 9:45 p.m. on Friday on Fox Sports 1. No. 23 Michigan is at No. 13 Indiana at noon Saturday on Fox Sports 1.

Kentucky is off this week. Louisville had its game with Virginia moved back to No. 14 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday, Nov. 6

7:30 - Miami at NC State (ESPN)

9:00 - San Jose State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

9:45 - BYU at Boise State (FS1)

Saturday, Nov. 7

