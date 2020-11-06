Sidelines with John Clay
College football on television this weekend (Nov. 6-7)
With the Mid-American finally starting play on Wednesday, the Pac-12 completes the college football field when its 2020 scheduled finally gets underway on Saturday.
And it does so with a 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET start between No. 20 USC and Arizona State in Los Angeles. UCLA plays Colorado at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2; Stanford is at Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. And Washington State plays Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
Two Pac-12 games were canceled on the first weekend. Arizona-Utah and Washington-California have both been postponed.
The SEC’s best game on Saturday features No. 5 versus No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m. on CBD. Coming off a 14-3 win over Kentucky, Georgia is 4-1. Florida is 3-1 after a 41-17 win over Missouri.
The best primetime matchup has No. 1 Clemson, again without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, taking on No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend. NBC has the 7:30 p.m. telecast.
As for other matchups between ranked teams, No. 9 BYU is at No. 21 Boise State at 9:45 p.m. on Friday on Fox Sports 1. No. 23 Michigan is at No. 13 Indiana at noon Saturday on Fox Sports 1.
Kentucky is off this week. Louisville had its game with Virginia moved back to No. 14 because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Friday, Nov. 6
- 7:30 - Miami at NC State (ESPN)
- 9:00 - San Jose State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 9:45 - BYU at Boise State (FS1)
Saturday, Nov. 7
- 12:00 - Michigan at Indiana (FS1)
- 12:00 - Arizona State at USC (Fox)
- 12:00 - West Virginia at Texas (ABC)
- 12:00 - Liberty at Virginia Tech (ACC)
- 12:00 - North Carolina at Duke (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Nebraska at Northwestern (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Michigan State at Iowa (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Arkansas State at Louisiana (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Florida vs. Georgia (CBS)
- 3:30 - Houston at Cincinnati (ABC)
- 3:30 - Kansas at Oklahoma (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Maryland at Penn State (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Minnesota at Illinois (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (SEC)
- 3:30 - Texas Tech at TCU (FS1)
- 3:30 - Fresno State at UNLV (CBS Sports)
- 4:00 - Oklahoma State at Kansas State (Fox)
- 4:00 - Pittsburgh at Florida State (ACC)
- 7:00 - Texas A&M at South Carolina (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Baylor at Iowa State (FS1)
- 7:00 - UCLA at Colorado (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - Clemson at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 7:30 - Rutgers at Ohio State (Big 10)
- 7:30 - Stanford at Oregon (ABC)
- 7:30 - Tennessee at Arkansas (SEC)
- 8:00 - South Alabama at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)
- 10:30 - Washington State at Oregon State (FS1)
