The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Vanderbilt football preview

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC college football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kroger Field. Chad Bishop of Vanderbilt Athletics and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Herald-Leader columnist John Clay to discuss the matchup. Coming off a bye week, Kentucky is 2-4. Vanderbilt is 0-5, but took Mississippi State to the wire before losing 24-17 last week. Kickoff is set for noon on the SEC Network.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he's been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He's a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
