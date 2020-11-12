The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Vanderbilt football preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC college football game on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Kroger Field. Chad Bishop of Vanderbilt Athletics and Josh Moore of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Herald-Leader columnist John Clay to discuss the matchup. Coming off a bye week, Kentucky is 2-4. Vanderbilt is 0-5, but took Mississippi State to the wire before losing 24-17 last week. Kickoff is set for noon on the SEC Network.