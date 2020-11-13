College football on television this weekend (Nov. 13-14)

Despite COVID-19 taking a club to the college football schedule this weekend, there are actually games to be televised both Friday and Saturday. Seriously.

True, 11 games slated for Saturday have been either postponed or canceled because of the rising tide that is the coronavirus pandemic. Those put back on the shelf include four SEC tilts — No. 1-ranked Alabama at LSU; No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee; No. 12 Georgia at Missouri; No. 24 Auburn at Mississippi State. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland is hereby canceled. In the ACC, Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech has been postponed.

There are no matchups of ranked teams on tap this weekend. There is not a 3:30 p.m. CBS game on Saturday. And we’re left with No. 13 Wisconsin at a struggling Michigan for ABC’s 7:30 p.m. prime-time matchup.

There are some interesting contests, however. Fresh off their big win over Clemson, No. 2 Notre Dame is at a 5-3 Boston College for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on ABC. No. 11 Oregon travels to Washington State for a 7 p.m. encounter on Fox. No. 19 SMU is at 3-1 Tulsa for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN2. And No. 23 Northwestern takes on a 2-0 Purdue at 7:30 Saturday night on the Big Ten Network.

As for Kentucky-Vanderbilt, the SEC Network has the noon telecast. Dave Neal, former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley and Dawn Davenport will be the broadcast team for the 2-4 Wildcats vs. the 0-5 Commodores. UK is dealing with the death of offensive line coach John Schlarman on Thursday.

And Louisville returns to action. Its game postponed last week because of COVID-19, the Cardinals are at Virginia for a 3:30 p.m. start on the ACC Network. U of L is 2-5. Virginia is 2-4.

Western Kentucky plays host to Southern Miss at 3:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are 2-6 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA on the season. Southern Miss is 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 13

7:00 - Florida Atlantic at Florida International (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Iowa at Minnesota (Fox Sports 1)

7:30 - East Carolina at Cincinnati (ESPN2)

Saturday, Nov. 14

12:00 - Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)

12:00 - Indiana at Michigan State (ABC)

12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Marshall (CBS Sports)

12:00 - Western Carolina at Liberty (ESPNU)

12:00 - Penn State at Nebraska (Fox Sports 1)

12:00 - Illinois at Rutgers (Big Ten)

12:00 - Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC)

12:00 - TCU at West Virginia (Fox)

12:00 - Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC)

12:00 - Fresno State at Utah State (Fox Sports 2)

3:30 - Notre Dame at Boston College (ABC)

3:30 - USC at Arizona (Fox)

3:30 - Southern Miss at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)

3:30 - South Florida at Houston (ESPN2)

3:30 - Louisville at Virginia (ACC)

3:30 - Colorado at Stanford (ABC)

4:00 - Baylor at Texas Tech (Fox Sports 1)

6:30 - Nevada at New Mexico (Fox Sports 2)

7:00 - Arkansas at Florida (ESPN)

7:00 - Oregon at Washington State (Fox_

7:00 - SMU at Tulsa (ESPN2)

7:30 - Wisconsin at Michigan (ABC)

7:30 - Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten)

7:30 - Temple at UCF (ESPNU)

7:30 - Florida State at North Carolina State (ACC)

7:30 - South Carolina at Ole Miss (SEC)

10:30 - UNLV at San Jose State (Fox Sports 2)

10:30 - California at Arizona State (ESPN2)

10:30 - Utah at UCLA (Fox)

11:00 - Oregon State at Washington (Fox Sports 1)

SEC football standings

East

Florida 4-1

Georgia 4-2

Missouri 2-3

Kentucky 2-4

Tennessee 2-4

South Carolina 2-4

Vanderbilt 0-5

West