The John Clay Podcast: Talking UK’s win over Vandy, plus Matthew Mitchell’s decision

It was a tough week for University of Kentucky athletics with the death of assistant football coach John Schlarman and the surprise retirement of UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the football team’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, which included tributes to Schlarman. They also talk about Mitchell’s decision and his impact on the school’s women’s basketball program.