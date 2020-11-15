Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Talking UK’s win over Vandy, plus Matthew Mitchell’s decision

It was a tough week for University of Kentucky athletics with the death of assistant football coach John Schlarman and the surprise retirement of UK women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the football team’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt, which included tributes to Schlarman. They also talk about Mitchell’s decision and his impact on the school’s women’s basketball program.

