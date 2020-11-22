Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: UK football’s blowout loss, plus the start of basketball

The Kentucky football team was blown out 63-3 by No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020. Meanwhile, Kentucky basketball is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 against Morehead State t Rupp Arena. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss those topics and more.

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001.
