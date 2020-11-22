The John Clay Podcast: UK football’s blowout loss, plus the start of basketball

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky football team was blown out 63-3 by No. 1-ranked Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2020. Meanwhile, Kentucky basketball is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 against Morehead State t Rupp Arena. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss those topics and more.