The John Clay Podcast: Tough weekend for Kentucky football and basketball

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

On Saturday, the Kentucky football team lost 34-10 at No. 6 Florida. On Sunday, the Kentucky basketball team lost 76-64 to visiting Richmond. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about both those losses, but also a bit of good UK athletics news over the weekend.