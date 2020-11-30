Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Tough weekend for Kentucky football and basketball

On Saturday, the Kentucky football team lost 34-10 at No. 6 Florida. On Sunday, the Kentucky basketball team lost 76-64 to visiting Richmond. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about both those losses, but also a bit of good UK athletics news over the weekend.

Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001.
