The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing UK-Kansas, plus recruiting news with Ben Roberts

The Kentucky men’s basketball team is off to a 1-2 start after UK’s loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader talks to Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay about John Calipari’s team through three games, plus UK’s targets on the recruiting trail. Ben also updates us on the new Next Cats recruiting site.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.
