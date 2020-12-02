The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing UK-Kansas, plus recruiting news with Ben Roberts

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky men’s basketball team is off to a 1-2 start after UK’s loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader talks to Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay about John Calipari’s team through three games, plus UK’s targets on the recruiting trail. Ben also updates us on the new Next Cats recruiting site.