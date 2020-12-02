Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing UK-Kansas, plus recruiting news with Ben Roberts

The Kentucky men’s basketball team is off to a 1-2 start after UK’s loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader talks to Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay about John Calipari’s team through three games, plus UK’s targets on the recruiting trail. Ben also updates us on the new Next Cats recruiting site.

