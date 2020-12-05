Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

College football on television this weekend (Dec. 5-6)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic comprise the SEC Network team for the 7:30 p.m. matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina. It’s the regular-season finale for both teams.

CBS features an SEC doubleheader with No. 6 Florida playing at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. In the nightcap, No. 1 Alabama is at LSU.

In matchups between ranked teams, No. 12 Indiana is at No. 16 Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. No. 13 BYU is at No. 18 Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

ABC’s prime-time matchup has Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Fox has Baylor at Oklahoma at 8 p.m.

Here is the list of college football games this weekend, including one game Sunday:

Saturday, Dec. 5

Sunday, Dec. 6

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service