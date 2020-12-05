Sidelines with John Clay
College football on television this weekend (Dec. 5-6)
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic comprise the SEC Network team for the 7:30 p.m. matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina. It’s the regular-season finale for both teams.
CBS features an SEC doubleheader with No. 6 Florida playing at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. In the nightcap, No. 1 Alabama is at LSU.
In matchups between ranked teams, No. 12 Indiana is at No. 16 Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. No. 13 BYU is at No. 18 Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
ABC’s prime-time matchup has Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Fox has Baylor at Oklahoma at 8 p.m.
Here is the list of college football games this weekend, including one game Sunday:
Saturday, Dec. 5
- 12:00 - Ohio State at Michigan State (ABC)
- 12:00 - Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Western Carolina at North Carolina (ACC)
- 12:00 - Kansas at Texas Tech (FS2)
- 12:00 - Texas at Kansas State (Fox)
- 12:00 - Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)
- 12:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (FS1)
- 12:00 - Arkansas at Missouri (SEC)
- 2:00 - Ball State at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
- 2:30 - Syracuse at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 3:30 - Florida at Tennessee (CBS)
- 3:30 - West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Indiana at Wisconsin (ABC)
- 3:30 - Iowa at Illinois (FS1)
- 3:30 - Tulsa at Navy (ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Buffalo at Ohio (CBS Sports)
- 4:00 - Stanford at Washington (Fox)
- 4:00 - Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
- 5:30 - BYU at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)
- 7:00 - Oregon at California (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Colorado State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Colorado at Arizona (FS1)
- 7:30 - Clemson at Virginia Tech (ABC)
- 7:30 - South Carolina at Kentucky (SEC)
- 8:00 - Alabama at LSU (CBS)
- 8:00 - Miami at Duke (ACC)
- 8:00 - Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox)
- 10:30 - UCLA at Arizona State (FS1)
- 10:30 - Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)
- 10:30 - Wyoming at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
- 10:30 - Oregon State at Utah (ESPN)
Sunday, Dec. 6
- 7:30 - Washington State at USC (FS1)
