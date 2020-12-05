College football on television this weekend (Dec. 5-6)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic comprise the SEC Network team for the 7:30 p.m. matchup between Kentucky and South Carolina. It’s the regular-season finale for both teams.

CBS features an SEC doubleheader with No. 6 Florida playing at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. In the nightcap, No. 1 Alabama is at LSU.

In matchups between ranked teams, No. 12 Indiana is at No. 16 Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. No. 13 BYU is at No. 18 Coastal Carolina at 5:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

ABC’s prime-time matchup has Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Fox has Baylor at Oklahoma at 8 p.m.

Here is the list of college football games this weekend, including one game Sunday:

Saturday, Dec. 5

12:00 - Ohio State at Michigan State (ABC)

12:00 - Texas A&M at Auburn (ESPN)

12:00 - Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN2)

12:00 - Western Carolina at North Carolina (ACC)

12:00 - Kansas at Texas Tech (FS2)

12:00 - Texas at Kansas State (Fox)

12:00 - Nebraska at Purdue (Big Ten)

12:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (FS1)

12:00 - Arkansas at Missouri (SEC)

2:00 - Ball State at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

2:30 - Syracuse at Notre Dame (NBC)

3:30 - Florida at Tennessee (CBS)

3:30 - West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN)

3:30 - Indiana at Wisconsin (ABC)

3:30 - Iowa at Illinois (FS1)

3:30 - Tulsa at Navy (ESPN2)

3:30 - Buffalo at Ohio (CBS Sports)

4:00 - Stanford at Washington (Fox)

4:00 - Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)

5:30 - BYU at Coastal Carolina (ESPNU)

7:00 - Oregon at California (ESPN)

7:00 - Colorado State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

7:00 - Colorado at Arizona (FS1)

7:30 - Clemson at Virginia Tech (ABC)

7:30 - South Carolina at Kentucky (SEC)

8:00 - Alabama at LSU (CBS)

8:00 - Miami at Duke (ACC)

8:00 - Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox)

10:30 - UCLA at Arizona State (FS1)

10:30 - Fresno State at Nevada (FS1)

10:30 - Wyoming at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

10:30 - Oregon State at Utah (ESPN)

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:30 - Washington State at USC (FS1)