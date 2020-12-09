The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing UK’s football season, plus the search for an OC

The Kentucky football team finished its regular season with a 4-6 record. But the news doesn’t stop there. UK coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. And the Wildcats voted to accept a bowl invitation. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore joined sports columnist John Clay to talk about the season, Stoops’ search for a new play-caller and the Cats’ possible bowl destination.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he's been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He's a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.
