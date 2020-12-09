The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing UK’s football season, plus the search for an OC

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops argues a call during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Kentucky football team finished its regular season with a 4-6 record. But the news doesn’t stop there. UK coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran. And the Wildcats voted to accept a bowl invitation. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore joined sports columnist John Clay to talk about the season, Stoops’ search for a new play-caller and the Cats’ possible bowl destination.