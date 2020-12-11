Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Notre Dame basketball preview

The Kentucky Wildcats play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The Wildcats are 1-3. The Irish are 1-2. So both teams are in need of a victory. Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Irish. Derek Terry of the Cats’ Pause joins John to talk Kentucky basketball, as well as some UK football.

