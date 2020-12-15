Sidelines with John Clay
The John Clay Podcast: Digging into Kentucky’s new offensive coordinator
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops hires Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Liam Coen to be the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator. Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Rams offense and coach Sean McVay’s philosophy. Then you’ll hear from Coen himself, who held a video conference with the Kentucky media on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
