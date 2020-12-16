The John Clay Podcast: Previewing the Kentucky high school football championships

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky high school football champions games start Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at Kroger Field in Lexington. Lexington Herald-Leader preps writer Jared Peck joins Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to break down all six title games.