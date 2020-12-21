Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky basketball’s troubles; UK football’s bowl bid

The Kentucky basketball team dropped to 1-5 with its 75-63 loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 19, 2020. The Kentucky football team accepted a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to play North Carolina State on Jan. 2, 2021. That was after head coach Mark Stoops hired a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen and recruited a strong in-state presence with his 2021 recruiting class. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story talk about those topics and more.

