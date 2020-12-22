Senate passes Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act as part of larger bill

Passage of the year-end government funding bill by the U.S. Senate on Monday night included passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, intended to recognize a uniform, national standard for the Thoroughbred racing industry. President Trump is expected to sign the legislation.

“Kentucky’s cherished horse racing traditions deserve to be protected. I’m proud the Senate agreed to my legislation to preserve our signature racing industry and the 24,000 workers who support it,” said Senator Mitch McConnell in a press release issued by his office. “With the leadership of Congressman Andy Barr and the partnership of sport leaders, horse advocates, and fans, we’re one step closer to promoting fairness and safety across Thoroughbred racing. As Majority Leader, I made this Kentucky-focused legislation a top priority in the Senate. I look forward to this major advancement for our beloved sport becoming law.”

Led by Kentucky 6th district congressmen Barr and Paul Tonko, from New York’s 20th district, the House of Representatives passed the act in September. Kirstin Gilibrand of New York and Diane Feinstein of California were original co-sponsors in the Senate.

“With today’s passage of HISA in Congress we are in the final stretch of achieving the most transformational and consequential reform of the Thoroughbred horse racing industry since enactment of the Interstate Horseracing Act of 1978,” said Barr in the press release. “For almost a decade, I have worked with industry stakeholders and my Congressional colleagues to build consensus around reforms that will protect equine athletes and strengthen confidence and international competitiveness in the sport. I am proud to champion this historic, bipartisan legislation with Congressman Paul Tonko and Leader McConnell and I look forward to President Trump signing it into law.”

Facing continuing attack over drug and safety issues, the industry had been criticized for not having a national governing body with uniform rules instead of the multi-faction approach with each state administering its own set of rules.

The act will set up an independent regulatory authority that will set medication and safety protocols.

“This is the day that the members of the Water Hay Oats Alliance (WHOA) have long been waiting for,” said Staci Hancock, Managing Member of the Water Hay Oats Alliance. “Since 2012 our grassroots movement has supported the passage of federal legislation to prohibit the use of performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) brings much needed drug and medication reform, as well as national track safety standards, to our sport. It is with great pride and complete satisfaction that WHOA celebrates the bill’s passage. We thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Sponsors, Congressmen Andy Barr and Paul Tonko, for getting it across the finish line.”