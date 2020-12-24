The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Louisville basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

In need of a win, the Kentucky Wildcats take a 1-5 record into Louisville on Saturday for the annual basketball rivalry game against the Cardinals. It’s a 1 p.m. tipoff on ESPN. Shannon Russell, U of L basketball beat writer for the Courier-Journal, joins Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Cardinals. Then Jerry Tipton of the Herald-Leader provides an update on the Wildcats.