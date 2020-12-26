Live updates from Kentucky-Louisville college basketball

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats travel to Louisville to take on Chris Mack’s Cardinals in the annual in-state rivalry game on Saturday at the Yum Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN with Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale on the call.

Having lost five straight games, UK drags a 1-5 record to the ‘Ville. Louisville is 5-1 after winning at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for score, stats, analysis and updates.