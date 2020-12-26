Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

Live updates from Kentucky-Louisville college basketball

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats travel to Louisville to take on Chris Mack’s Cardinals in the annual in-state rivalry game on Saturday at the Yum Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ESPN with Dan Shulman and Dick Vitale on the call.

Having lost five straight games, UK drags a 1-5 record to the ‘Ville. Louisville is 5-1 after winning at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Follow our dedicated Twitter feed for score, stats, analysis and updates.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service