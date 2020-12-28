Lexington Herald Leader Logo
The John Clay Podcast: Is Kentucky basketball’s season over?

The Kentucky basketball team lost at archrival Louisville 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020, dropping the Wildcats to 1-6 on the season. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay review the loss and talk about whether the Cats have a chance at a turnaround heading into SEC play. They also discuss UK football’s Gator Bowl game against North Carolina State on Jan. 2.

