Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Previewing an interesting Gator Bowl matchup

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football wraps up its 2020 season with a date against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Jonas Pope of the Raleigh News and Observer joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Wolfpack. Then Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins John to talk about the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday on ESPN.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service