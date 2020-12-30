The John Clay Podcast: Previewing an interesting Gator Bowl matchup

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football wraps up its 2020 season with a date against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Jonas Pope of the Raleigh News and Observer joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Wolfpack. Then Kentucky.com UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins John to talk about the Wildcats. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday on ESPN.