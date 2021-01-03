The John Clay Podcast: A great start to 2021 for UK athletics

AP Photo

The Kentucky football team defeated No. 24 North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 2, 2021. The Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Mississippi State in Starkville in double overtime on Saturday night. Then Sunday, the UK women’s basketball team won at No. 12 Mississippi State after beating No. 10 Arkansas earlier in the week. Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists Mark Story and John Clay discuss what turned out to be a terrific weekend for UK athletics.