Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s white-knuckle win over Vanderbilt

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 77-74 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday night:

1. A win is a win is a win

Never mind that Vanderbilt had lost 34 of its last 37 SEC games, was ranked 144th in the latest Ken Pomeroy numericals and that Jerry Stackhouse’s club had been slapped around 91-71 by visiting Florida last time out. And never mind that Kentucky trailed the ‘Dores by seven points at the half and needed a last-second Vanderbilt shot Tuesday to bounce on the rim once twice, and then off.

When you’re now 3-6 in this crazy college basketball season, you’ll take the victories whenever you can find them. And John Calipari’s club did make some clutch plays down the stretch to go 2-0 in the SEC.

Davion Mintz hit two free throws with 2:13 left to put the home team up 72-70. After Vandy’s terrific Scotty Pippen scored off a drive with 1:57 left to tie the game — Pippen missed the and-one free throw — Dontaie Allen hit two free throws to push the Cats back in front 74-72.

And after Pippen drained two foul shots with 1:03 left, and a Kentucky timeout with 57 seconds left, Mintz took a Devin Askew pass as a catch-and-shoot in the left corner and drilled the three-pointer to put the Cats ahead 77-74, which turned out to be the winning margin when Vandy’s Maxwell Evans found “Buzzard’s Luck” to use a Calipari term, on his only field goal attempt of the game.

Not that we have been surprised. After all, Kentucky now has more than enough experience in these close shaves. The Cats lost to Kansas by three. They lost to Notre Dame by one. They lost to Louisville by three. They went into double overtime before beating outlasting Mississippi State last Saturday in Starkville.

Key stat for the winners: Kentucky committed just two turnovers in 40 minutes on Tuesday. Aside from everything else, that’s winning basketball.

2. The push-pull of Dontaie Allen

The surprise breakout star of the Cats’ much-needed win in Starkvegas, Allen followed up his 23-point performance with 14 more against the Commodores. The ex-Pendleton County star made four of his 10 shots, including two of five from three-point range. He was a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line. Actually, Allen did have a miss saved by a lane violation. He made good on the do-over.

Afterward, Calipari pointed out that Allen had several breakdowns defense to the point where the redshirt freshman might have given up as many points (14) as he scored. If that was the case, the coach said he was good with that, considering what Allen continues to do on the offensive end for a team that struggles on the offensive end.

In fact, 10 of Allen’s 14 points came in the second half when Kentucky outscored Vanderbilt 44-34. One of his best plays of the night came on a first-half drive down the lane that resulted in a basket. See, he’s not just a three-point shooter. But boy do the Cats need his three-point shooting.

Offensive hat-up to Olivier Sarr, as well. The 7-footer scored a game-high 24 points before fouling out. Sarr was just 5-for-10 from the floor, but he got to the foul line. Over and over. Sarr ended up making 14 of his 17 free throws. He also led UK with seven rebounds on a night when the Cats were outrebounded 42-29.

3. BJ Boston’s struggles continue

The highest-rated player in UK’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2020 was held to six points, making just three of nine shots. Boston did not attempt a three-pointer and did not make it to the foul line. After being briefly booed by the limited Rupp Arena crowd earlier in the game, Boston sat the final 6:58 of the game.

It was the first game of UK’s nine that the California native did not score in double figures. Still, the general feeling is that the Georgia native has yet to play up his potential. And the general feeling among his teammates that it is just a matter of time before we see the real BJ Boston.

“BJ is always in the gym,” said Mintz. “That’s the part that people don’t see. ... Eventually it pays off. It always pays off.”

“He’s working hard, working harder than anybody else,” said Sarr. “I know for him it’s just a matter of time.”

For this team to make the SEC showing it will take in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to overcome the 1-6 non-conference mark, it will need for Boston’s time to come sooner rather than later.