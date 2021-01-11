Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Mark Story on UK’s turnaround; Ben Roberts on the newest Cat

Mark Story and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader join Kentucky.com sports columnist John Clay to talk Kentucky basketball. Mark talks about the team’s turnaround from a 1-6 start to a 3-0 record in the SEC. plus looks ahead to Tuesday’s game against Alabama. He also discusses the UK women’s recent four-game stretch against ranked teams. John and Mark then talk some UK football, plus the troubles at Tennessee. Then Ben joins the podcast to talk about Oscar Tshiebwe, who is transferring to Kentucky from West Virginia.

