Live updates from Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball

After a disconcerting return to bad basketball last Tuesday against Alabama, Kentucky will try to get back on track Saturday when John Calipari’s Wildcats face Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers at Auburn. ESPN has the broadcast starting at 2 p.m.

Kentucky is 4-7 overall, including 3-1 in the SEC. Auburn is 7-6 overall, including 1-4 in the SEC.