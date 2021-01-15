The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Hoping to rebound from a 20-point home loss to Alabama, Kentucky basketball travels to Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The Wildcats are 4-7 overall, including 3-1 in the SEC. Auburn is 7-6 overall, including 1-4 in the SEC, but the Tigers have been sparked by newcomer Sharife Cooper, a five-star prospect who became eligible just two games ago. Jay Tate of Auburnsports.com joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about the Tigers. Jerry Tipton of Kentucky.com joins John to talk about a Kentucky team trying to get back on track.