The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Georgia basketball preview

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC college basketball game in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. Kentucky is 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats have lost two straight. Georgia is coming off its first SEC win. The Bulldogs are 8-4 overall and 1-4 in the conference. Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald joins Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about Georgia. Jeff Drummond of Rivals’ Kentucky site joins John to talk about the Wildcats. Jeff and John also talk a little Kentucky football.