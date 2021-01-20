Live updates from Kentucky vs. Georgia college basketball

Hoping to finally heat up on offense, John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats travel to Georgia to meet Tom Crean’s Bulldogs in an SEC basketball matchup. The SEC Network has the coverage, starting at 7 p.m.

UK has lost two straight to drop to 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. Georgia is 8-4 overall, but just 1-4 in the conference. The Bulldogs won at Ole Miss last Saturday. For updates, follow our dedicated Twitter feed.