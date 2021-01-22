The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-LSU basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

The Kentucky Wildcats play the LSU Tigers in an SEC college basketball game at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Coach John Calipari and UK is coming off a 63-62 loss at Georgia on Wednesday. Coach Will Wade and LSU are coming off a 105-75 home loss to Alabama on Tuesday. For a scouting report on the Tigers, Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Ron Higgins, the editor of Tiger Rag. For the Kentucky perspective, John talked with Kentucky.com UK basketball beat writer Jerry Tipton.