The John Clay Podcast: How is the start of Kentucky high school basketball going?

After a delayed start, Kentucky high school basketball is up and running in most parts of the state. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Kentucky.com prep writer Jared Peck about how teams are dealing with COVID-19 issues, as well as who are the top players, teams and what’s ahead. Jared also talked about sophomore Reed Sheppard, the talented North Laurel sophomore with a pair of very close UK ties he saw play the night before.