The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Missouri college basketball preview

A 48-hour pause because of COVID-19 issues forced Kentucky to cancel its SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against Texas on Jan. 30, 2021 and push back by a day the Wildcats’ trip to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers. That SEC battle is scheduled for a 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 tipoff on ESPN2. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Souichi Terada of the Kansas City Star about the 18th-ranked Missouri Tigers. He then spoke with Brad Taylor, host of the Bottom Line radio show on WLXG-1300 in Lexington about the Wildcats’ season from a gambling perspective. Taylor’s show can be heard at 9 a.m. on Sunday mornings.