The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football fills some needs

Kentucky football signed linebackers Trevin Wallace and Luke Fulton on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the first day of college football’s February signing period. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins Kentucky.com columnist John Clay to talk about the two signees, as well as a possible quarterback transfer and the return of former Western Hills High School star Wan’Dale Robinson.

