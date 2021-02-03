The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football fills some needs

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky football signed linebackers Trevin Wallace and Luke Fulton on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, the first day of college football’s February signing period. Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore joins Kentucky.com columnist John Clay to talk about the two signees, as well as a possible quarterback transfer and the return of former Western Hills High School star Wan’Dale Robinson.