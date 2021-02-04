Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Ben Roberts on Kentucky basketball, plus a Tennessee preview

Kentucky men’s basketball sits 5-11 overall and 4-5 in SEC play after a 75-70 loss at Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Kentucky.com recruiting reporter Ben Roberts about this team’s problems, why the recruits haven’t fared as well as expected, and what the Cats might look like in the future. John also talks with Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel about Tennessee heading into UK’s matchup with the Volunteers on Saturday at Rupp Arena. It’s an 8 p.m. start on ESPN.

