Cincinnati Reds name new television play-by-play announcer

The Cincinnati Reds have named their television play-by-play announcer for the 2021 season, replacing Thom Brennaman who was suspended and then resigned last year.

John Sadak, a national TV play-by-play announcer for CBS Sports and national radio play-by-play announcer for Westwood One and play-by-play man for the New York Mets on radio, will join the Reds broadcast team on Fox Sports Ohio.

“My family and I are beyond thrilled at this tremendous opportunity. Calling Major League Baseball games full-time has been my career and life goal for many years,” said Sadak in a press release by the Reds. “The chance to do so for the Cincinnati Reds, a franchise known for its rich, extensive history and passionate, loyal fanbase, is a dream come true. We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in our new home city and ballpark. Baseball’s legendary Opening Day can’t arrive fast enough.”

Sadak has worked the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for Westwood One. He has also called NFL playoff games for the radio network. In addition to the Mets, he has worked calling NBA games for the Chicago Bulls.

Sadak began his broadcasting career as a producer for the minor league team the Lakewood BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) while serving as a logger for Major League Baseball Productions at Yankee Stadium. He then called games for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, where he was named the Carolina League’s Broadcaster of the Year in 2012. In 2013, Sadak began calling games for the Triple A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre club.

He has also been the voice of the Princeton Tigers men’s basketball team and the University of Delaware women’s basketball team.

A New York City native, Sadak is a graduate of Rowan College.

Brennaman was suspended last August when he was caught on air using a homophobic slur. He later resigned his position.

Jim Day will return to his duties as pre-game and post-game host on the Reds’ Fox Sports Ohio broadcasts. Chris Welsh will continue as game analyst.

