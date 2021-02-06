Live updates from Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball

The 2020-21 season hasn’t quite been what Kentucky or Tennessee expected, but Saturday promises to be an interesting matchup when the two teams meet in Rupp Arena. ESPN has the broadcast, starting at 8 p.m.

Picked to win the SEC, Tennessee is just 5-4 in league play after losing at Ole Miss on Tuesday. Kentucky is 4-5 in the SEC, and 5-11 overall, after falling at Missouri on Wednesday. For score, statistics and observations, follow the dedicated Twitter feed below.