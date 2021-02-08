The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Arkansas basketball preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Carrying the baggage of a historically bad 5-12 record, the Kentucky men’s basketball team plays host to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats have lost six of their last seven games, most recently 82-71 to Tennessee at Rupp. Arkansas has won four straight conference games. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talked with Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the Razorbacks. He then talked with Jerry Tipton of Kentucky.com about UK’s struggles this season and the outlook going into the Arkansas game. ESPN has the television coverage, beginning at 7 p.m.