The John Clay Podcast: There is good college basketball being played in Kentucky

Kentucky basketball improved to 6-13 with an 82-80 victory over Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Can the Wildcats build some momentum toward the SEC Tournament? Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Cats but also talk about the in-state schools that are having an excellent 2020-21 season, including Bellarmine, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994.
