The John Clay Podcast: There is good college basketball being played in Kentucky

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Kentucky basketball improved to 6-13 with an 82-80 victory over Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Can the Wildcats build some momentum toward the SEC Tournament? Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Cats but also talk about the in-state schools that are having an excellent 2020-21 season, including Bellarmine, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.