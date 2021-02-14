Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: There is good college basketball being played in Kentucky

Kentucky basketball improved to 6-13 with an 82-80 victory over Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Can the Wildcats build some momentum toward the SEC Tournament? Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story discuss the Cats but also talk about the in-state schools that are having an excellent 2020-21 season, including Bellarmine, Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Northern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001.
