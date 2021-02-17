The John Clay Podcast: Josh Moore talks with Eddie Gran

After five seasons as Kentucky football’s offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran left the program via mutual agreement with head coach Mark Stoops at the end of the 2020 season. In his first interview since his departure, Gran talked with Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore about the former assistant’s time at Kentucky and his future plans.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.Support my work with a digital subscription
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music.Support my work with a digital subscription
Comments