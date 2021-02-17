Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Josh Moore talks with Eddie Gran

After five seasons as Kentucky football’s offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran left the program via mutual agreement with head coach Mark Stoops at the end of the 2020 season. In his first interview since his departure, Gran talked with Lexington Herald-Leader UK football beat writer Josh Moore about the former assistant’s time at Kentucky and his future plans.

Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader
