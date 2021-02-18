Kentucky basketball statistical trends after win over Vanderbilt

Some statistical trends for Kentucky basketball after Wednesday night’s 82-78 win at Vanderbilt:

▪ Kentucky made 24 of 25 free throws for 96 percent. That’s the highest percentage in the John Calipari era when UK shoots 20-or-more free throws. The previous high was 95.8 percent when the Cats made 23 of 24 at the line against Tennessee in a 74-66 win at Rupp Arena on Jan. 18, 2014.

▪ Kentucky was credited with 17 assists compared to 15 turnovers at Vandy. The Cats are 6-2 this season when they have more assists than turnovers in a game. They are 1-11 when they have more turnovers than assists.

▪ Kentucky averaged 1.125 points per possession, the third straight game UK has reached the 1.0 mark. Prior to this current three-game, the Cats reached 1.0 only four games out of 17.

▪ UK’s offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 (15 out of 37 opportunities) against Vanderbilt was its highest since 42.9 at Georgia on Jan. 20.

▪ Calipari is now 9-2 as the Kentucky coach at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

▪ After hitting 25 of 50 three-point attempts in their last two games, the Wildcats were just 8-of-26 from three-point land on Wednesday.

[UK basketball individual game-by-game stats in a Google sheet]

▪ UK sophomore Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Toppin’s high last year at Rhode Island was 12 points. Wednesday, Toppin took a UK-high nine shots, hitting five. And after going three-of-six at the foul line over the last three games, he was a perfect five-of-five on Wednesday.

▪ Isaiah Jackson is now 10-of-13 from the floor over his last two games and has grabbed 20 rebounds in 52 minutes over his last two games.

▪ Jackson also blocked two shots against Vanderbilt, the 11th game this season he has blocked multiple shots.

▪ Davion Mintz played 26 minutes on Wednesday, the most since he played 36 minutes at Florida on Jan. 9. Mintz is also 9-of-22 from three-point territory over his last three games.

▪ Devin Askew had three assists, compared to four turnovers. It was his first negative assists-to-turnovers ratio in a game since Jan. 20 at Georgia.

Kentucky tonight had their best free-throw shooting performance in an SEC road game (min. 25 att.) in school history (96%) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 18, 2021

▪ Askew was six-of-six from the foul line. The freshman guard has hit 14 of 15 free throws over his last four games.

▪ Brandon Boston had three steals on Wednesday, bringing his total to seven over the last two games.

▪ Keion Brooks scored just points, but had a career-high five assists and a career-high four blocked shots.

▪ Olivier Sarr blocked four shots for the second consecutive game.

▪ UK held Vandy’s leading scorer, Scotty Pippen Jr., without a point in the first half on the way to a 42-30 edge at intermission. Pippen did score 21 points in the second half.

▪ Dylan Disu had 29 points and 16 rebounds for Vanderbilt, the sophomore’s 10th career double-double. Four of those have come against Kentucky. Disu had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first UK-VU meeting this season.