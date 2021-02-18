Kentucky basketball statistical trends after win over Vanderbilt

Sidelines with John Clay

Some statistical trends for Kentucky basketball after Wednesday night’s 82-78 win at Vanderbilt:

Kentucky made 24 of 25 free throws for 96 percent. That’s the highest percentage in the John Calipari era when UK shoots 20-or-more free throws. The previous high was 95.8 percent when the Cats made 23 of 24 at the line against Tennessee in a 74-66 win at Rupp Arena on Jan. 18, 2014.

Kentucky was credited with 17 assists compared to 15 turnovers at Vandy. The Cats are 6-2 this season when they have more assists than turnovers in a game. They are 1-11 when they have more turnovers than assists.

Kentucky averaged 1.125 points per possession, the third straight game UK has reached the 1.0 mark. Prior to this current three-game, the Cats reached 1.0 only four games out of 17.

UK’s offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 (15 out of 37 opportunities) against Vanderbilt was its highest since 42.9 at Georgia on Jan. 20.

Calipari is now 9-2 as the Kentucky coach at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.

After hitting 25 of 50 three-point attempts in their last two games, the Wildcats were just 8-of-26 from three-point land on Wednesday.

UK sophomore Jacob Toppin scored a career-high 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Toppin’s high last year at Rhode Island was 12 points. Wednesday, Toppin took a UK-high nine shots, hitting five. And after going three-of-six at the foul line over the last three games, he was a perfect five-of-five on Wednesday.

Isaiah Jackson is now 10-of-13 from the floor over his last two games and has grabbed 20 rebounds in 52 minutes over his last two games.

Jackson also blocked two shots against Vanderbilt, the 11th game this season he has blocked multiple shots.

Davion Mintz played 26 minutes on Wednesday, the most since he played 36 minutes at Florida on Jan. 9. Mintz is also 9-of-22 from three-point territory over his last three games.

Devin Askew had three assists, compared to four turnovers. It was his first negative assists-to-turnovers ratio in a game since Jan. 20 at Georgia.

Askew was six-of-six from the foul line. The freshman guard has hit 14 of 15 free throws over his last four games.

Brandon Boston had three steals on Wednesday, bringing his total to seven over the last two games.

Keion Brooks scored just points, but had a career-high five assists and a career-high four blocked shots.

Olivier Sarr blocked four shots for the second consecutive game.

UK held Vandy’s leading scorer, Scotty Pippen Jr., without a point in the first half on the way to a 42-30 edge at intermission. Pippen did score 21 points in the second half.

Dylan Disu had 29 points and 16 rebounds for Vanderbilt, the sophomore’s 10th career double-double. Four of those have come against Kentucky. Disu had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first UK-VU meeting this season.

