Kentucky Derby leaderboard, prep race results and schedule

With the John Battaglia on Friday at Turfway Park and the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park and Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park on Saturday, here’s a look at the Kentucky Derby prep races, schedule, leaderboard and list of trainers who have finished in the top three of a points qualifying race.

Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

1-Mandaloun 52

2-Essential Quality 30

3-Midnight Bourbon 26

4-Proxy 24

5-Keepmeinmind 18

6-Rombauer 14

7-Medina Spirit 14

8-Spielberg 13

9-Jackie’s Warrior 12

10-Capo Kane 12

11-Hot Rod Charlie 10

12-Get Her Number 10

13-Sittin On Go 10

14-Risk Taking 10

15-Candy Man Rocket 10

16-Greatest Honour 10

17-Caddo River 10

18-Brooklyn Strong 10

19-Life Is Good 10

20-Cowan 8

Kentucky Derby prep races

Iroquois

Sept. 5, 2020

Grade 3 at Churchill Downs

Points 10-4-2-1

1st - Sittin on Go (Dale Romans)

2nd - Midnight Bourbon (Steve Asmussen)

3rd - Super Stock (Steve Asmussen)

American Pharoah

Sept. 26, 2020

Grade 1 at Santa Anita Park

Points 10-4-2-1

1st - Get Her Number (Peter Miller)

2nd - Rombauer (Michael McCarthy)

3rd - Spielberg (Bob Baffert)

Breeders Futurity

Oct. 3, 2020

Grade 1 at Keeneland

Points 10-4-2-1

1st - Essential Quality (Brad Cox)

2nd - Keepmeinmind (Robertino Diodoro)

3rd - Super Stock (Steve Asmussen)

Champagne

Oct. 10, 2020

Grade 1 at Belmont Park

Points 10-4-2-1

1st - Jackie’s Warrior (Steve Asmussen)

2nd - Reinvestment Risk (Chad Brown)

3rd - Midnight Bourbon (Steve Asmussen)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Nov. 6, 2020

Grade 1 at Keeneland

Points 20-8-4-2

1st - Essential Quality (Brad Cox)

2nd - Hot Rod Charlie (Doug O’Neill)

3rd - Keepmeinmind (Roberto Diodoro)

Kentucky Jockey Club

Nov. 28, 2020

Churchill Downs

Points 10-4-2-1

1st - Keepmeinmind (Roberto Diodoro)

2nd - Smiley Sobotka (Dale Romans)

3rd - Arabian Prince (Dallas Stewart)

Remsen

Dec. 5, 2020

Grade 2 at Aqueduct

1st - Brooklyn Strong (Velazquez Daniel)

2nd - Ten for Ten (Shug McGaughey)

3rd - Known Agenda (Todd Pletcher)

Springboard Mile

Dec. 18, 2020

Remington Park

10-4-2-1

1st - Senor Buscador (Todd Fincher)

2nd - Cowan (Steve Asmussen)

3rd - Red N Wild (Terry Eoff)

Los Alamitos Futurity

Dec. 19, 2020

Grade 2 at Los Alamitos

10-4-2-1

1st - Spielberg (Bob Baffert)

2nd - The Great One (Doug O’Neill)

3rd - Petruchio (Richard Mandella)

Jerome

Jan. 1, 2021

Aqueduct

10-4-2-1

1st - Capo Kane (Wyner Harold)

2nd - Eagle Orb (Rudy Rodriguez)

3rd - Hold the Salsa (Richard Lugovich)

Sham

Jan. 2, 2021

Grade 3 at Santa Anita Park

10-4-2-1

1st - Life Is Good (Bob Baffert)

2nd - Medina Spirit (Bob Baffert)

3rd - Parnelli (John Shirreffs)

Lecomte

Jan. 16, 2021

Grade 3 at Fair Grounds

10-4-2-1

1st - Midnight Bourbon (Steve Asmussen)

2nd - Proxy (Michael Stidham)

3rd - Mandaloun (Brad Cox)

Smarty Jones

Jan. 22, 2021

Oaklawn Park

10-4-2-1

1st - Caddo River (Brad Cox)

2nd - Cowan (Steve Asmusen)

3rd - Big Thorn (Steve Asmussen)

Robert B. Lewis

Jan. 30, 2021

Grade 3 at Santa Anita Park

10-4-2-1

1st - Medina Spirit (Bob Baffert)

2nd - Roman Centurian (Simon Callaghan)

3rd - Hot Rod Charlie (Doug O’Neill)

Holy Bull

Jan. 30, 2021

Grade 3 at Gulfstream Park

10-4-2-1

1st - Greatest Honour (Shug McGaughey)

2nd - Tarantino (Rodolphe Brisset)

3rd - Prime Factor (Todd Pletcher)

Withers

Feb. 6, 2021

Grade 3 at Aqueduct

10-4-2-1

1st - Risk Taking (Chad Brown)

2nd - Overtook (Todd Pletcher)

3rd - Capo Kane (Wyner Harold)

Sam F. Davis

Feb. 6, 2021

Grade 3 at Tampa Bay Downs

10-4-2-1

1st - Candy Man Rocket (Bill Mott)

2nd - Nova Rags (Bill Mott)

3rd - Hidden Stash (Victoria Oliver)

El Camino Real Derby

Feb. 13, 2021

Golden Gate Fields

10-4-2-1

1st - Rombauer (Michael McCarthy)

2nd - Javanica (Eion Harty)

3rd - Govenor’s Party (Daniel Franko)

Risen Star

Feb. 13, 2021

Grade 2 at Fair Grounds

50-20-10-5

1st - Mandaloun (Brad Cox)

2nd - Proxy (Michael Stidham)

3rd - Midnight Bourbon (Steve Asmussen)

John Battaglia Memorial

Feb. 26, 2021

Turfway Park

10-4-2-1

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Southwest Stakes

Feb. 27, 2021

Grade 3 at Oaklawn Park

10-4-2-1

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Fountain of Youth

Feb. 27, 2021

Grade 2 at Gulfstream Park

50-20-10-5

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Gotham

March 6, 2021

Grade 3 at Aqueduct

50-20-10-5

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Tampa Bay Derby

March 6, 2021

Grade 2 at Tampa Bay Downs

50-20-10-5

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

San Felipe

March 6, 2021

Grade 2 at Santa Anita Park

50-20-10-5

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Rebel Stakes

March 13, 2021

Grade 2 at Oaklawn park

50-20-10-5

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Louisiana Derby

March 20, 2021

Grade 2 at Fair Grounds

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Jeff Ruby Steaks

March 27, 2021

Grade 3 at Turfway Park

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Florida Derby

March 27, 2021

Grade 1 at Gulfstream Park

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

UAE Derby

March 27, 2021

Meydan Racecourse

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Blue Grass Stakes

April 3, 2021

Grade 2 at Keeneland

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Santa Anita Derby

April 3, 2021

Grade 1 at Santa Anita Park

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Wood Memorial

April 3, 2021

Grade 2 at Aqueduct

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Arkansas Derby

April 10, 2021

Grade 1 at Oaklawn Park

100-40-20-10

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Lexington Stakes

April 10, 2021

Grade 3 at Keeneland

20-8-4-2

1st-

2nd-

3rd-

Trainers

Steve Asmussen

Big Thorn - 3rd in Smarty Jones

Cowan - 2nd in Springboard Mile; 2nd in Smarty Jones

Jackie’s Warrior - 1st in Champagne

Midnight Bourbon - 1st in Lecomte; 2nd in Iroquois; 3rd in Champagne; 3rd in Risen Star

Super Stock - 3rd in Iroquois; 3rd in Breeders’ Futurity

Bob Baffert

Life is Good - 1st in Sham

Medina Spirit - 1st in Robert B. Lewis; 2nd in Sham

Spielberg - 1st in Los Alamitos Futurity 3rd in American Pharoah

Rodolphe Brisset

Tarantino - 2nd in Holy Bull

Chad Brown

Reinvestment Risk - 2nd in Champagne

Risk Taking - 1st in Withers

Simon Callaghan

Roman Centurian - 2nd Robert B. Lewis

Brad Cox

Caddo River - 1st in Smarty Jones

Essential Quality - 1st in Breeders Futurity; 1st in Breeders Cup Juvenile

Velazquez Daniel

Brooklyn Strong - 1st in Remsen

Robertino Diodoro

Keepmeinmind - 1st in Kentucky Jockey Club; 2nd in Breeders Futurity; 3rd in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

Terry Eoff

Red N Wild - 3rd in Springboard Mile

Todd Fincher

Senor Buscador - 1st in Springboard Mile

Daniel Franko

Govenor’s Party - 3rd in El Camino Real Derby

Wyner Harold

Capo Kane - 1st in Jerome; 3rd in Withers

Eion Harty

Javanica - 2nd in El Camino Real Derby

Richard Lugovich

Hold the Salsa - 3rd in Jerome

Richard Mandella

Petruchio - 3rd in Los Alamitos Futurity

Michael McCarthy

Rombauer - 1st in El Camino Real Derby; 2nd in American Pharoah

Shug McGaughey

Greatest Honour - 1st in Holy Bull

Ten for Ten - 2nd in Remsen

Peter Miller

Get Her Number - 1st in American Pharoah

Bill Mott

Candy Man Rocket - 1st in Sam F. Davis

Nova Rags - 2nd in Sam F. Davis

Doug O’Neill

Hot Rod Charlie - 2nd in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile; 3rd in Robert B. Lewis

The Great One - 2nd in Los Alamitos Futurity

Victoria Oliver

Hidden Stash - 3rd in San F. Davis

Todd Pletcher

Known Agenda - 3rd in Remsen

Overtook - 2nd in Withers

Prime Factor - 3rd in Holy Bull

Rudy Rodriguez

Eagle Orb - 2nd in Jerome

Dale Romans

Sittin on Go - 1st in Iroquois

Smiley Sobotka - 2nd in Kentucky Jockey Club

John Shirreffs

Parnelli - 3rd in Sham

Michael Stidham

Proxy - 2nd in Lecomte; 2nd in Risen Star

Dallas Stewart