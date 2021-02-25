The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky-Florida basketball rematch preview

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

After beating Florida 76-58 in Gainesville on Jan. 9, the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to sweep the Gators on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Rupp Arena. CBS has television coverage starting at 4 p.m. Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay talks with Chris Harry of floridagators.com about how Florida is playing since that January meeting. John also talks with Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com about the Wildcats’ current three-game win streak.