Live updates from Kentucky vs. Florida college basketball at Rupp Arena

Way back on Jan. 9 in Gainesville, Kentucky handled the Florida Gators 76-58. Nearly two months later, the Wildcats will try for the series sweep when Florida visits Rupp Arena on Saturday. CBS has the television coverage, starting at 4 p.m.

UK is on a three-game winning streak. The Wildcats are 8-13 overall, but they’re 7-7 in the SEC. Florida has won two games in a row. The Gators are 8-6 in the conference and 12-6 overall.

For score updates, statistics and analysis, follow our dedicated Twitter feed: