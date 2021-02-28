Here’s the OVC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule this week

Belmont is the No. 1 seed, but Morehead State is No. 2 with Eastern Kentucky No. 3 for the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament to be played this week in Evansville.

Playing without its leading scorer, Belmont lost to both Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State last week, but the Bruins still finished first in the regular season standings at 18-2. Morehead State finished 17-3. Eastern Kentucky finished 15-5. Jacksonville State earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament with a 13-6 record.

The OVC tournament begins Wednesday at the Ford Center and continues through Saturday. Here’s the schedule. All times are Eastern.

The OVC Men’s Tournament bracket

Wednesday, March 3

Game 1 at 8 p.m.: No. 1 Belmont vs. No. 8 SIU Edwardsville (ESPN+)

Game 2 at 10:30 p.m.: No. 2 Morehead State vs. No. 7 Southeast Missouri (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 4

Game 3 at 8 p.m.: No. 4 Jacksonville State vs. No. 5 Murray State (ESPN+)

Game 4 at 10:30 p.m.: No. 3 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 6 Austin Peay (ESPN+)

Friday, March 5

Game 5 at 8 p.m.: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 3 (ESPNU)

Game 6 at 10:30 p.m.: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 4 (ESPNU)

Saturday, March 6

Game 7 at 8 p.m.: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 (ESPN2)