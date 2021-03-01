Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

SEC basketball schedule and standings heading into the final week

Believe it or not, we’re into the final week of the SEC basketball regular season before the league tournament March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

So here’s a look at this week’s schedule and the conference standings:

Tuesday, March 2

Wednesday, March 3

Saturday, March 6

Sunday, March 7

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

SEC basketball results in a Google spreadsheet

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service