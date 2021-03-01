Sidelines with John Clay
SEC basketball schedule and standings heading into the final week
Believe it or not, we’re into the final week of the SEC basketball regular season before the league tournament March 10-14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
So here’s a look at this week’s schedule and the conference standings:
Tuesday, March 2
- 6:30 - Arkansas at South Carolina (SEC)
- 7:00 - Auburn at Alabama (ESPN)
- 8:30 - Vanderbilt at LSU (SEC)
- 9:00 - Kentucky at Ole Miss (ESPN)
Wednesday, March 3
- 6:30 - Missouri at Florida (SEC)
- 8:30 - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC)
Saturday, March 6
- 12:00 - South Carolina at Kentucky (ESPN)
- 1:00 - Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC)
- 2:00 - Alabama at Georgia (CBS)
- 3:00 - LSU at Missouri (SEC)
- 5:00 - Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC)
- 7:00 - Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (SEC)
Sunday, March 7
- 12:00 - Florida at Tennessee (ESPNU)
