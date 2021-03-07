Here’s the 2021 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

With a regular season marked by COVID-19 pauses and protocols finally completed, SEC basketball heads into its conference tournament this week.

The 13-team SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (Auburn is not participating because of a self-imposed postseason ban.) The five-day affair wraps up with a 1 p.m. ET final on Selection Sunday. ESPN and the SEC Network will provide the television coverage.

Alabama clinched the regular-season title and No. 1 seed. The Crimson Tide finished the regular season 16-2 in league play. Arkansas is the No. 2 seed, followed by LSU at No. 3 and preseason favorite Tennessee at No. 4.

Kentucky is the No. 8 seed. The Wildcats open play Thursday against No. 9 seed Mississippi State.

SEC Tournament

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

(All times Eastern)

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt (SEC)

THURSDAY

Game 2 at noon: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (SEC)

Game 3 at 2 p.m.: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner (SEC)

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia (SEC)

Game 5 at 9 p.m.: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina (SEC)

FRIDAY

Game 6 at noon: No. 1 Alabama vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN)

Game 7 at 2 p.m.: No. Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner (ESPN)

Game 8 at 7 p.m.: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner (SEC)

Game 9 at 9 p.m.: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 5 winner (SEC)

SATURDAY

Game 10 at 1 p.m.: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner (ESPN)

Game 11 at 3 p.m.: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner (ESPN)

SUNDAY

Game 12 at 1 p.m.: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner (ESPN)