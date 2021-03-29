Of the 40 starters in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight, only six are freshmen

When college basketball commenced playing a 2020-21 season in the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic, thinking was the unusual circumstances would favor experienced teams.

Judging by the eight survivors in the NCAA Tournament’s regional finals, to be played Monday and Tuesday night, that projection appears to have been right on target.

Of the 40 players expected to start in the four Elite Eight games, here is the breakdown by class:

Seniors - 14

Juniors - 12

Sophomores - 8

Freshmen - 6

Half of the six freshmen belong to Arkansas. Eric Musselman is expected to start three rookies — Moses Moody, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams — when the Razorbacks play Baylor for the South Region title on Monday night.

The other Elite Eight freshman starters are Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga; Evan Mobley of Southern Cal and Hunter Dickinson of Michigan.

Another interesting stat with regards to the eight teams remaining: Fourteen of the 40 starters transferred to their current school. And that doesn’t include junior college transfers. Houston and Southern Cal each start three transfers.

Here is the class breakdown for each Elite Eight team, with previous schools listed in parentheses:

Oregon State

Warith Alatishe - Jr. (Nicholls State)

Roman Silva - Sr.

Jarod Lucas - So.

Zach Reichle - Sr.

Ethan Thompson - Sr.

Houston

Reggie Chaney - Jr. (Arkansas)

Justin Gorham - Sr. (Towson)

Marcus Sasser - So.

Quentin Grimes - Jr. (Kansas)

DeJon Jarreau - Sr.

Baylor

Flo Thamba - Jr.

Mark Vital - Sr.

Jared Butler - Jr.

Davion Mitchell - Jr. (Auburn)

MaCio Teague - Sr. (UNC Asheville)

Arkansas

Jaylin Williams - Fr.

Justin Smith - Sr. (Indiana)

Davonte Davis - Fr.

Moses Moody - Fr.

Jalen Tate - Sr. (Northern Kentucky)

Gonzaga

Drew Timme - So.

Corey Kispert - Sr.

Jalen Suggs - Fr.

Andrew Nembhard - Jr. (Florida)

Joel Ayayi - Jr.

Southern Cal

Isaiah Mobley - So.

Evan Mobley - Fr.

Drew Peterson - Jr. (Rice)

Isaiah White - Sr. (Utah Valley)

Tahj Eaddy - Sr. (SE Missouri/Santa Clara)

Michigan

Brandon Johns - Jr.

Hunter Dickinson - Fr.

Franz Wagner - So.

Eli Brooks - Sr.

Mike Smith - Sr. (Columbia)

UCLA

Cody Riley - Jr.

Jaime Jaquez - So.

Johnny Juzang - So. (Kentucky)

Tyger Campbell - So.

Jules Bernard - Jr.

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight schedule

Monday, March 29, 2021

7:15 - Midwest: Oregon State vs. Houston (CBS)

9:57 - South: Arkansas vs. Baylor (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

7:15 - West: Southern Cal vs. Gonzaga (TBS)

9:57 - East: Michigan vs. UCLA (TBS)